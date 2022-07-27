Barclays Increases 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 4,800

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,050 ($36.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,175 ($26.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,295 ($39.70). The company has a market cap of £856.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,552.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,689.33.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

