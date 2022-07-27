Barclays Initiates Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

