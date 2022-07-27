Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

