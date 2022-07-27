BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) PT Lowered to $24.00

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Down 0.7 %

BayCom stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayCom Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.