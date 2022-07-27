BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) PT Lowered to $24.00

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
BayCom Stock Down 0.7 %
BayCom stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. BayCom has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BayCom (BCML)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.