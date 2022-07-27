Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Beazer Homes USA has set its FY22 guidance at at least $6.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

