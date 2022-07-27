Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 715 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 715 ($8.61) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.43.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

