Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Trading Down 1.1 %

ETR BC8 opened at €41.52 ($42.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. Bechtle has a one year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a one year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.88.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.