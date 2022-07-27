Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

