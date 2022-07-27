Berenberg Bank Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 685

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 685 ($8.25) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.93) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 690 ($8.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 578 ($6.96).
Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 536 ($6.46) on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 543.50 ($6.55). The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,276.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.82.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
