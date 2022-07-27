Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.49. Berry shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,892 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Berry Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,564,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Berry by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

