BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $51.09

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $52.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 51,574 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
