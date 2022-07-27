BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $51.09

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $52.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 51,574 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

