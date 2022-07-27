Blair Thomas Sells 1,594,755 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £5,565,694.95 ($6,705,656.57).

Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

HBR opened at GBX 343.80 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.38. Harbour Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 298.50 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,438.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.