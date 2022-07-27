Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.87. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 12,086 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Blend Labs Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

