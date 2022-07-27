Blue World Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 1st (NASDAQ:BWAQU)

Blue World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 1st. Blue World Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWAQU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

