Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of BVH stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.74. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $36.10.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $5,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
