BMO Capital Markets Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG.A stock opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$813.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$46.70.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

