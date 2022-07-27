BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($74.49) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP stock opened at €44.32 ($45.22) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.95.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

