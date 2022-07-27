Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.