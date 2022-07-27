Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Target Price at $61.49

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.