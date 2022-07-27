Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $99.43

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Copa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,629,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

