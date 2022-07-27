Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $108.29

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $89.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

