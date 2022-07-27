Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $31.20

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in James River Group by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

