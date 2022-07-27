Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $53.30

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

