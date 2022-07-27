Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $65.17

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.