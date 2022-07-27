Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nielsen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.