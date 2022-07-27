Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $78.20

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Palomar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $58.49 on Friday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

