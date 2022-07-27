Brokerages Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($23,961.45).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.61) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,209.51. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.11). The company has a market cap of £211.03 million and a PE ratio of 448.41.

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.