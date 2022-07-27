Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $143.63

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 811,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Waste Connections by 54.7% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

