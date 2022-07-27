Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $124.43

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

