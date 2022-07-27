Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $52.00

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

