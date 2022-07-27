Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

B2Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

