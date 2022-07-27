Brokers Issue Forecasts for Latch, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Latch’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Latch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $1.15 in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of LTCH opened at $1.17 on Monday. Latch has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

