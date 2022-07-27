Brokers Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.73 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

