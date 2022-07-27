Brokers Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

