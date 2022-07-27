Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 65,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.