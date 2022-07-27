Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 11,819 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

