Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 31,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 961,592 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $24.57.
The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadence Bank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
See Also
