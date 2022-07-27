Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

