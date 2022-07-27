Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

CLBS stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

