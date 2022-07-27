Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %
CLBS stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
