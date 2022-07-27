Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 114,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 127,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Canoo Stock Down 10.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

