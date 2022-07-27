Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.88. Celestica shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 33,042 shares.
The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
