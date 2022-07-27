Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Mizuho began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.61 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

