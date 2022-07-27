Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

