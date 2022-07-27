Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

CHTR opened at $479.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average is $526.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 357,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

