Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.0 %
CHTR opened at $479.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.09 and its 200-day moving average is $526.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.