Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of CHK opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

