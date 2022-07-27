Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

