Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.