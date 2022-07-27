Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.54. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

