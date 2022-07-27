Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Post Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$3.14 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

