Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.04 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

